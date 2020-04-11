DAVIS (CBS13) – A coronavirus sample awaiting lab testing was found in a CVS shopping cart and authorities are searching for the man who stole it from Sutter Davis Hospital, the Davis Police Department said.

Davis police said hospital employees told police shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday that a man entered the facility, stole the sample and then left on a bicycle.

Nearly five hours later, the department said they received a call regarding the sealed COVID-19 sample sitting in a shopping cart near the CVS Pharmacy on West Covell Boulevard.

The department said the suspect, whose image was captured at the hospital, has yet to be located. It is unclear why the suspect stole it.

After the sample was returned to the hospital, Sutter employees were able to confirm that it was the specimen that was stolen and its protective layering had not been tampered with.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.