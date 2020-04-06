



GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — A resident at the Eskaton Lodge in Gold River has died after testing positive for coronavirus, officials say.

Facility officials confirmed that the resident had tested positive back on April after being taken to the hospital. No information about the resident, including their age, was released.

On Monday, Eskaton officials said the hospital has notified them that the resident had died.

Eskaton officials say their facilities have been following public health guidelines to try and minimize possible COVID-19 exposure risks to residents. These guidelines include visitation restrictions, no congregating for dining, and screening employees for symptoms on every shift.

Earlier in March, a person in their 90s who was living at an assisted living facility in Elk Grove became the first coronavirus patient to die in Sacramento County.