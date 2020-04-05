Minute-To-Win Games: Stack AttackJordan and Tina are battling it out with another fun, fast, and low cost indoor game, inspired by the show Minute To Win-It.Can Tina keep up?

Tell Me Something GoodThe Hosts’ are sharing your good news!

Acheson Wine Company: Wine To-GoSabrina is at Acheson Wine Company where they are offering wine to go!

Roos WrapsRoos Wraps provides a way to workout and connect with baby at HOME. It provides postpartum stomach and pelvic floor strengthening exercises while baby gets fun tummy time! Jennifer Donchenko, the creator behind Roos Wraps is with us via Zoom!

Minute-To-Win Games: Cup CollectionJordan and Tina are battling it out with another fun, fast, and low cost indoor game, inspired by the show Minute To Win-It. Can Tina keep up?

