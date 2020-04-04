VACAVILLE (CBS13) – The search is on for a suspect involved in a drive-by shooting that left multiple cars and houses struck by bullets, the Vacaville Police Department said.

Police said they received reports of multiple shots fired just before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 100 block of Fairview Drive.

At least three cars and two residences were found to be struck by gunfire, police said, and no one was injured.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as an older white Mercedes model and told police a black male wearing a bandana was seen in the passenger seat.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Vacaville Police Department.