



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — El Dorado County wants people to stop traveling to South Lake Tahoe during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, the county’s Public Health Officer, Dr. Nancy Williams, issued a no-travel order “to reduce the number of visitors and other non-fulltime residents in the basin.” The order to stop all non-essential travel will remain in place until April 30 unless it is extended or modified.

The order comes more than a week after South Lake Tahoe’s Mayor Jason Collin issued the public request for non-residents to stay away.

“Visitors whom we enthusiastically welcome during normal times are further impacting an already decreased availability of essential supplies and food, and putting the entire Lake Tahoe population at greater risk of being able to receive proper health care,” Williams said in a press release Friday.

Last week, Collin asked the city’s 1,400 permitted short term vacation home rental owners to cease renting for 30 days, and he requested hotels and motels do the same.

“We want our visitors to know that we love them, but we don’t want them to come up to Tahoe right now,” Collin said. “Most people are coming up here to shelter in place in a beautiful place and so I can’t blame them, but what I ask is that people do stay home.”

Barton Memorial Hospital is South Lake Tahoe’s only hospital and it has just 60 beds.

Hospital President Dr. Clint Purvance issued a statement reading: “Those visiting from out of the area can further the virus’ spread and put local resources, including healthcare delivery, at risk. That is why we are asking those outside our community to not visit at this time.”