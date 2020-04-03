



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — No school has left many families scrambling to figure out what to do with their kids, but places like preschools and other child care centers are filling the void when moms and dads still have to work during the coronavirus crisis.

On the playground, the sounds of swings and kids’ laughter can’t be missed. Those moments have kept teachers and staff at the Joan Richards Learning Village going during these turbulent times.

It’s natural as kids are active and playing with each other. Talks of COVID-19 come from reminders to wash hands and sanitize. Places like Joan Richards give mothers like Sharon comfort.

“We don’t have to worry about our children,” Sharon said. “We know that they’re safe and being taken care of during the hours we’re working.”

Sharon asked CBS13 not to use her last name. She works in the healthcare industry. The help at Joan Richards gives her a chance to go to work without worry.

“It helps me continue to help patients,” she said.

Though, child care centers can be hard to come by these days. With the state of California’s stay-at-home order, many chose to close their doors.

“We’re choosing to remain open and provide service to our community,” said Christina Short, the school’s director. She said the choice came easy when they recognized the need in the area.

“This is what we do. We care for the most vulnerable parts of our community,” Short said. “The thing is – that’s typically children but right now that’s everybody.”

Families with parents considered ‘essential employees’ are connected to childcare through the Family Resource and Referral Center. The FRRC told CBS13 child care providers have to keep up with strict standards.

“We’re able to spread children out appropriately and have more outdoor time,” said Kay Ruhstaller, CEO of the Family Resource and Referral Center.

The new normal includes super sanitation. Cleaning crews come through several times a day. Toys are disinfected far more often, and kids see the same teachers and classrooms daily.

These simple steps have parents like Sharon grateful.

“Those things lift a lot of stress off our shoulders,” she said. “It means a lot. It means a great deal. Not only to me but to all those who have to work.”

The Family Resource and Referral Center said they’ve taken a number of calls from first responders, National Guard members and healthcare workers asking for connections to child care.

Any families who still have to work and need that help with their kids are asked to call 211. Some local child care options are income-eligible.