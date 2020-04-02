



The search is on for a man in connection to an unprovoked attack involving a crowbar over the weekend in Sonora.

The incident happened Saturday evening along the 400 block of Stockton Road. Sonora police say a man was driving down that stretch of road when another driver, 41-year-old Wesley R. Dunn, drove past him. For some reason, Dunn allegedly honked his horn, made a U-turn, then got out and attacked the other driver with a crowbar and left.

It’s unclear what provoked the attack, police say. The victim told police he and Dunn knew each other and have had prior issues, though.

The other driver wasn’t seriously hurt in the attack, police say.

Anyone who sees Dunn or knows where he might be is asked to call Sonora police.