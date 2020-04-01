



LODI (CBS13) — A Lodi church is fighting to stay open, defying the statewide lockdown.

Cross Culture Christian Center has hired an attorney and sent a cease and desist letter to the city.

“We want people to know that we as a church, we love people and we take this virus seriously,” Pastor Jon Duncan said.

Pastor Duncan is ready to put up a legal fight in his effort to keep his church doors open during the California coronavirus stay-at-home orders.

He says Lodi police entered a church service last week, saying his services could only be held online according to state public health orders.

“We do believe this right to meet is upheld by the first amendment, and so what we would appreciate as other organizations ad businesses have been granted, the status that your hearing from the government is ‘essential.’ We haven’t been included in that list,” Duncan said.

Duncan says at this point, no member of his congregation has come forward saying they have coronavirus or symptoms.

And he is practicing social distancing during his services, including removing every other row of seats.

As of right now, Duncan says Sunday’s service is still going to happen.