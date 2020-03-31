SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The iconic Raley’s sign along Freeport Boulevard that was damaged when it fell while being moved to the chain’s new store has been restored.

On Tuesday, the grocery store chain tweeted a photo of the newly-restored sign standing tall once again.

Our iconic #landpark sign has been restored and is being reinstalled at the new store location! Prepare for food puns. #staypositive #sacstrong pic.twitter.com/0Pb4pREhOo — Raley's (@raleys) March 31, 2020

Known for quips and puns announcing deals at the store, the sign has become a landmark along Freeport Boulevard. A new mixed-use complex with a brand new Raley’s broke ground just down the road from the old store last year.

Back in February, crews worked to move the sign. However, a piece failed during the process and part of the old sign with Raley’s logo came crashing down.

Raley’s vowed to have the damaged sign refurbished.

The new Freeport Boulevard store is expected to open soon. Raley’s officials say they will have a celebration when the social distancing restrictions due to the coronavirus are lifted.