SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Doctors and nurses put out the call for more protective gear as they treat a growing number of coronavirus patients and Alan Puccinelli stepped up to make it happen by pulling together a makeshift operation to create thousands of face shields for Sacramento hospitals.

“We had ER docs without anything, people calling me directly saying they were making these out of cafeteria trays, saran wrap, whatever they could find,” said Puccinelli.

These volunteers are using 3-D printers to craft protective gear for the ones on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19 – doctors and nurses.

“It sucks that our doctors don’t have the equipment to do their jobs,” volunteer Randall Thompson said.

It’s an operation run entirely on donations and volunteers. Joshua Morris, a furloughed senior software engineer, had been at home in isolation for the last couple of weeks.

“I mean, we all depend on our doctors and nurses when we’re in need so why not contribute and help support them because they’re there to help you without any question,” Morris said.

Puccinelli said, “We’re standing up a manufacturing operation in a span of a week which is really not a thing. We’re kind of fog of war, we’re learning as we’re going but we’ve made a lot of progress.”