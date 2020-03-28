Midtown’s Cantina Alley
Tues-Sun 11:30AM-8:30PM
Midici Neapolitan Pizza
Midici Neapolitan Pizza is one of the many businesses who is offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Make sure to follow them on social media and hear about their specials coming up!
Instagram: @midicisac
Brissa & Co.
409 Natoma Street
Folsom
(916) 542-7226
Facebook.com/brissaandco
IG @brissaandco
Denio’s Extends Farmers Market Hours
Now Open Everyday!!
9am – 3pm
More Info: (916) 782-2704
Indoor Spring Break Games
- THIS BLOWS – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qebYuCt5zJg&t=30
- FACE THE COOKIE – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qebYuCt5zJg&t=160
- MOVIN’ ON UP – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qebYuCt5zJg&t=88
- JUNK IN THE TRUNK -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q89nzxn3cfA
- HOW’S IT HANGING – https://youtu.be/YBF1UedYqmY?t=1092
Lisa Larson Therapy
http://www.lisalarsontherapy.com
Morgan Merrill Beauty
http://www.morganmerrillbeauty.com
Instagram: @mmbeauty_sacramento
Eternity Roses
https://www.venusetfleur.com/
YES COCKTAIL CO.
CRAFT COCKTAIL MIXERS
5 Steps to Reclaim the Life You Thought You Lost & Learn to Love Yourself
Amazon or http://www.jensugermeyer.com
$14.95 paperback, $8.99 ebook