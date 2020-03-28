Question of the Day PT 2Tina wants to know, what did you want to be when you were a kid?

Kidz NewsSiblings, 13 year old Wyatt and 10 year old Carys from Chico were looking for a way to use their creativity and interests while stuck at home during the quarantine. They decided to team up and combine their skills to create a YouTube channel, Chico Kidz News!!

Trivia Toast, Pt. 2Court is testing the hosts knowledge on signatures.

Teacher ParadeMany of the teachers and staff of Trajan Elementary School in Orangevale are having a driving "parade" through their school neighborhood so they can wave and see their students! Ashley’s at the school to see the teachers parade!

Virtual BandWhile private music lessons and school based music groups are closed, NewSongs has adapted online options for music students, including some free lessons to all students in the area!

