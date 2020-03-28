Midtown’s Cantina Alley
Tues-Sun 11:30AM-8:30PM

Midici Neapolitan Pizza
Midici Neapolitan Pizza is one of the many businesses who is offering curbside pick-up and delivery. Make sure to follow them on social media and hear about their specials coming up!
Instagram: @midicisac

Brissa & Co.
409 Natoma Street
Folsom
(916) 542-7226
Facebook.com/brissaandco
IG @brissaandco

Denio’s Extends Farmers Market Hours
Now Open Everyday!!
9am – 3pm
More Info: (916) 782-2704

Home

Indoor Spring Break Games

  1. THIS BLOWS – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qebYuCt5zJg&t=30
  2. FACE THE COOKIE – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qebYuCt5zJg&t=160
  3. MOVIN’ ON UP – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qebYuCt5zJg&t=88
  4. JUNK IN THE TRUNK -https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q89nzxn3cfA
  5. HOW’S IT HANGING – https://youtu.be/YBF1UedYqmY?t=1092

Lisa Larson Therapy
http://www.lisalarsontherapy.com

Morgan Merrill Beauty
http://www.morganmerrillbeauty.com
Instagram: @mmbeauty_sacramento

Eternity Roses
https://www.venusetfleur.com/

YES COCKTAIL CO.
CRAFT COCKTAIL MIXERS

Homepage

5 Steps to Reclaim the Life You Thought You Lost & Learn to Love Yourself
Amazon or http://www.jensugermeyer.com
$14.95 paperback, $8.99 ebook

Comments

Leave a Reply