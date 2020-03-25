SOLOMON’S BRUNCH BAG
THIS SATURDAY
DELIVERY AND PICK-UP
https://www.solomonsdelicatessen.com/
ONLINE DANCE LESSONS
Tuesdays & Wednesdays 8pm
Saturdays 10am
$5 per class on Zoom
More Info: 916-214-2115
http://www.dancestudio18.com
VIRTUAL BIRTHDAY PARTY
Events by Rebecca
GIRL GANG
https://www.instagram.com/joingirlgang/
https://www.wearegirlgang.com/
El Novillero Restaurant
Menu addition to adapt to new times
Wednesday, March 25 (Albert turns 64 Tuesday, March 24. He has been working at the restaurant since he was 14.)
COST $9.95 each cold meal plus tax. Our full menu is always available to be served hot and ready.
http://elnov.com/menu.
NEKTER JUICE BAR
1050 20th St #120,
Sacramento, CA 95811
Food Saving Tips
Thebarnandpantry.com
University Cheer Force
New Season Starts May
http://www.universitycheerforce.net
Anytime Tours
Virtual & Free!
anytimetours.oncell.com
Princess Calls
For more information and prices customers may visit partyitupcali.com, on FB or Instagram @partyitupcali or call 209-303-0230.
ONLINE Tutoring and ONLINE Interactive Group Workshops for Kids
SchoolsOutLearning.com
Upcoming Group Workshops:
o Thursday, March 26 (tomorrow): $18 Dancing with Miss Kelsie (KIDZ BOP Tour Choreographer)
o Friday, March 27: FREE Poetry Writing Workshop
o Upcoming Topics: acting, math word problems, creative writing, and many more!
Sign Up: info@schoolsoutlearning.com (Space is limited)
Social Media
o Facebook: @SchoolsOutLearning1
o Instagram: @SchoolsOutLearning