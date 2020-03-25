



TRUCKEE (CBS13) — More than a foot of snow is possible in the upper elevations above Lake Tahoe as a late winter storm makes its way into the Sierra.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Lake Tahoe and mountains to the north effective from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

READ ALSO: More Than 1 Foot Of Snow Possible Above Lake Tahoe Tuesday-Wednesday

Below are the current chain controls (as of 11:50 p.m.):

I-80 is R2 in both directions from Nevada Stateline to Drum Forebay

Trucks are maximum.

SR-89 is R2 Picketts Junction to US-50.

R1 Bliss State Park to Truckee.

R1 Truckee to Sierra County Line.

SR-267 is R1 Truckee to Northstar.

R2 Northstar to Kings Beach.

SR-28 is R2 Tahoe City to Lardin way.

SR-20 is R2 5 miles east of Nevada City to I-80.

US-50 is R2 Kyburz to Meyers.

SR-88 is R2 Hams Station to Picketts Junction.

You can check current conditions on the Caltrans website.