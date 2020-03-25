AUBURN (CBS13) — A building that was once a Denny’s restaurant in Auburn went up in flames overnight.

The scene was along Auburn Ravine Road. Firefighters responded around 1 a.m. Wednesday and found a raging fire consuming the building.

About 30 to 40 firefighters were called to the scene.

While the restaurant had been closed for more than a year, firefighters had to work quickly to prevent flames from spreading to other nearby structures.

Firefighters believe the fire started in the attic. The building is believed to be a complete loss, firefighters say.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.