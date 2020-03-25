SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol says two of their employees – one in Sacramento and another assigned to the Oakland area – have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to officials, one non-uniformed employee assigned to CHP Headquarters in Sacramento has tested positive for COVID-19.

A uniformed employee assigned to CHP Oakland has also tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday.

The building where the non-uniformed employee worked at is now slated to be cleaned and sanitized. CHP operations at the building won’t be impacted by the cleaning, officials say.