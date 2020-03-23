STOCKTON (CBS13) — A young child was seriously injured in a hit and run crash Sunday evening.

According to Stockton Police, the crash happened in the 1500 block of East Ninth Street around 5:55 p.m. Officers found a child at the scene with serious injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A family member told CBS13 the child is just one year old and was struck in the gutter. His name is Johnathan Mitchell. The family member said Mitchell is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital.

READ ALSO: Loomis Raley’s Theft Suspect Caught While Allegedly Loading Stolen Items Into Car

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver sedan.