



VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police say a 17-year-old male was arrested on several charges after getting shot in the leg Sunday evening.

According to Vacaville Police, officers received reports of gunfire at Pena Adobe Park around 7 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the scene, officers pulled over the vehicle that was associated with the victim, finding the 17-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

READ ALSO: Stockton Police: Child Sustains Serious Injuries In Hit-And-Run Crash

Officers also learned the victim was armed with a gun. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was cleared before being booked into Juvenile Hall on several charges.

Police did not release any more information about the incident, due to the victim’s age.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Gang Enforcement Team at 707-449-5416.