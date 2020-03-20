



ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Nurses are on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19, risking their own lives to help save their patients.

Joanne Imwalle explained what it’s like inside the contagion zone at Kaiser Permanente at Roseville. The staff nurse has 33 years of experience working in the rooms of patients who have infectious diseases like COVID-19.

She claims she and the other nurses on staff fear for their lives and what’s worse is their patients can tell. That fear comes from what she says is a lack of proper protective gear such as face masks, gowns, and gloves.

“We’re coming in and taking care of patients that have something that’s infectious that we could actually get and potentially die from. I’m not sure that I’m fully protected when I go to work,” Imwalle said.

Kaiser Permanente says they are working with their supply chain vendors and other sources to “be prepared to meet the needs of staff and patients.”