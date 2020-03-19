



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Governor Gavin Newsom announced a statewide order for people to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The order will go into effect Thursday evening, the Governor said in a press conference. He did say how long the order will last.

“We couldn’t give you a deadline that we really believe in,” Newsom said.

This announcement comes after several counties throughout the state ordered their residents to shelter in place for a few weeks.

“Social pressure is leading to social distancing,” Newsom said. “Expanding this statewide makes sense, and I think people are making sense of what this is, and what this isn’t.”

CA is issuing a statewide, mandatory STAY AT HOME order. Those that work in critical sectors should go to work. Grocery stores, pharmacies, banks and more will stay open. We need to meet this moment and flatten the curve together. Go to https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 to learn more. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 20, 2020

The shelter in place order allows residents to leave their homes only to perform “essential tasks” such as:

Engaging in activities or perform tasks essential to health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members, such as, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies they need to work from home.

Obtaining necessary services or supplies for themselves and their family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others, such as food and other grocery and cleaning products.

Engaging in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with Social Distancing Requirements as defined, such as walking, hiking, biking, running or equestrian activities.

Performing work to provide essential products and services at essential businesses and government entities as well as other nonprofit organizations.

Caring for a family member or pet in another household.

​​Attending private gatherings of not more than six nonrelatives in a home or place of residence. Social distancing should be practiced at all times at such gatherings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.