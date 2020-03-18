



SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office can now release certain inmates before their time is up. The office has even created a new protocol to safely do so.

The changes are similar to what has been taking place in Los Angeles County to stop the spread of coronavirus. Although no cases are present inside the Sacramento County Jail, the move is to create space to quarantine people if necessary.

Visits have already been suspended for the month to protect the public from potential exposure.

Helen Rodriguez lives right across the street from the jail and says she is worried.

“I was concerned that they weren’t rehabilitated and that they could handle being out suddenly,” she said.

The sheriff’s office isn’t letting out people who are serious or violent offenders and of the inmates who get to go home, their sentences must be up in less than 30 days.

Dixie Bird is okay with the releases.

“Depends on what they did if it wasn’t anything very serious I guess it would be alright,” Bird said.