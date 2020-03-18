



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – While the chairs are Light of the Valley Lutheran Church in Elk Grove are empty, Micah the comfort dog is bringing church to the people.

Pastor Jay Reed is bringing communion to people’s home for hope with Micah at his side, for comfort.

“It’s just the idea wherever there’s need, God shows up. Even though we’re separated the best thing is just staying in touch. So whatever we can do to stay in touch with people and connect people,” said Reed.

People are also connecting through beer. While Tower Brewing is only selling beers to go, they’re also giving a roll of toilet paper with each order.

“We just started today and we’re about 15 rolls out So so far so good. People are actually quite grateful,” said Calvin Crawford.

Many staying at home are seniors as first recommended by Governor Gavin Newsom. Sacramento Republic FC players teamed up with several groups making sure boxes of food and cases of water get delivered right to their doorsteps.

”Ultimately there’s things more and important than football. We have to make sure ourselves, the ones we care about and the ones in our community are taken care of health-wise. That’s of the utmost importance,” said Sac Republic player Andy Wheeler-Omiunu.

READ ALSO: How To Help Your Community During The Coronavirus Outbreak

And the Elk Grove Food Bank is doing just that. Volunteers are getting ready to deliver bags of foods to seniors stuck at home. They usually deliver once a month, now enough volunteers have stepped up to deliver food to seniors every week.

“Just because they’re the most susceptible to the coronavirus. And we want to make sure they’re self-quarantined but they still have food and not have to go out,” said warehouse manager, Bryan Lane.

In a time of stress, rather than falling apart, we’re seeing our neighbors pulling together.