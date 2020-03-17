WINTERS (CBS13) — A police chase ended in an officer-involved shooting in Winters on Tuesday morning.

The chase ended near the intersection of Allendale and Winters roads, but started in Solano County around 2:30 a.m.

Exactly what led up to the chase is unclear, but the suspect led officers to Winters and shots were fired. At this point, it’s unclear who fired, but Solano County authorities say no one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated for dog-bite injuries.

No other suspects are outstanding, deputies say.

Authorities advise residents that the area remains an active crime scene and they’re continuing to investigate.