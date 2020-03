Question of the Day Pt 2Tina wants to know, if you had a YouTube channel, what would be your topic?

15 hours ago

Cultural ClothingDina Kupfer is in Roseville at Sarang, a store that represents the diversity and color of Indian culture. They are not only bringing the latest trends and fashion in Indian fashion industry but also trying to introduce the rich heritage of India through handicrafts across the different states known for their exclusive work.

15 hours ago

Twin Lakes Food BankTwin Lakes Food Bank has to take some new measures due to the coronavirus. For two weeks they're going to be doing a drive through experience, so people don't get out of their cars. They are also asking people to stop hording things. Grocery stores are connected to food banks, so the excess food gets donated to them, which makes it possible for them to run... They're getting super impacted by this and at a time where people need it most. Sabrina Silva is in Folsom previewing their efforts!

15 hours ago

Cards for SeniorsAn Elk Grove mom at home is supporting the Laguna Sunrise Rotatry Club that has organized senior food boxes. They are having kids make cards for the seniors and encouraging kids at home watching to do the same and send them! Lori Wallace is in Elk Grove with a preview of what they’re doing to care for the seniors in their community!

15 hours ago

Good Day Rewind 3/16/20In case you missed today’s show, here are some of the best moments! Watch Good Day tomorrow morning and don’t miss another funny or outrageous moment!

15 hours ago