



ARDEN (CBS13) – The Arden Fair Mall is closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The mall closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will not re-open for the time being.

There are 165 retailers and more than 1,000 employees at the Arden Fair Mall.

The company issued the following statement Tuesday evening: “In an effort to protect the health and safety of our employees, guests, and community and to further slow the spread of COVID-19, Arden Fair is closed temporarily. We encourage you to check ardenfair.com for up-to-the-moment information.”

The closure comes hours after Sacramento County announced stricter guidelines for the county to slow the spread of COVID-19, including asking residents to stay home as much as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.