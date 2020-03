LODI (CBS13) – A dead body found near a golf course in Lodi on Friday has been identified as a Stockton woman.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the decedent has been confirmed as Delia Castro, 22, of Stockton.

The sheriff’s office said it appears Castro was hit by a train in the area.

Her body was found Friday along railroad tracks in the area of Pearson and Morse roads near Micke Grove Golf Links.

No further information has been released at this time.