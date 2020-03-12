



Rochelle Aytes (“Mistresses”) has been tapped as a lead in “The Lost Boys,” The CW’s retooled pilot from Heather Mitchell and Rob Thomas based on the 1987 Warner Bros. movie. Aytes plays Jackie, the single mother of Garrett and Levi, has just moved back to the North Carolina seaside town she abandoned more than 20 years ago. Now she’s returning to take over her dad’s bed and breakfast, and perhaps, rekindle an old high school flame. Aytes plays a version of the character played by Dianne Wiest in the film.

