



SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — A San Joaquin County inmate who escaped from a rehab facility in San Francisco last week has been brought back into custody.

The sheriff’s office said Stevie Wilson was brought back to the San Joaquin County Jail Tuesday afternoon by the probation department. Wilson was granted a day pass last week to interview at the Delancey Street Rehabilitation Center.

Authorities say the probation officers who brought Wilson and several other inmates to the facility had direct orders not to chase them if they ran away.

Another inmate, 23-year-old Elijah Ismael Cervantes, also escaped and has not been found.

Wilson was in custody on robbery and firearm charges. Cervantes was arrested after allegedly attempting to carjack a vehicle with children inside.

