



DUBLIN (CBS13) – The Sheldon High School boy’s basketball team was nearly sidelined after they were forced to be removed from the NorCal Playoff tournament, all because of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the Elk Grove Unified School District announced the cancellation of all classes and school events after one student in the district tested positive for COVID-19. That meant no more basketball.

Senior starter Marcus Bagley, the younger brother of Sacramento King's forward Marvin Bagley III, got a text from his coach

“A couple days ago it felt like our whole high school career got snatched in front of our eyes,” player Marcus Bagley said. ” It was kind of like a numb feeling.”

Their last chance at a state championship appeared to be gone. And for six unsigned seniors, their future was in the balance.

“I had actual coaches contacting me, telling me that they were going to fly out to come see me play,” senior Xavier Brown said.

Despite the bad news, the Huskies didn’t let it keep them off the court. A Saturday night protest convinced the district to let them play.

The go-ahead came just hours before the tip-off against Dublin High School.

“I called my teammates like ‘guys let’s just turn up and have fun tonight,'” Brown said.

And a packed gym Tuesday night silenced the voice of the doubters, and despite the lack of preparation for the game, the Huskies pulled out a last-second 59-58 win and are headed to the next round.

Sheldon is set to play Bishop O’Dowd on Thursday and if they win that they’ll be at the Golden 1 Center on Saturday for the state championship game.