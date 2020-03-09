GRANITE BAY (CBS13) — A Granite Bay couple reportedly married only a few months was found dead in their home of an apparent murder-suicide.

Timothy Delgado, 43, and Tamara Delgado, 45, both of Granite Bay, were found dead Sunday in their home on Wesbourne Way after Tamara’s parents reportedly called authorities and asked for them to check up on her at the home, according to a Placer County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Authorities on Monday say they believe Timothy shot and killed Tamara and then turned the gun on himself.

Timothy was a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California in Sacramento.

Neighbors told CBS13 the two were married back in November.