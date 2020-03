POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Park rangers at the Point Reyes National Seashore on Sunday reported that over 200 grey whales were spotted offshore during the last three days during the sea mammals northern migration.

The information was reported in a post on the official Point Reyes National Seashore Twitter account, stating that 45 whales were seen on Friday, followed by over 100 sightings Saturday and another 61 on Sunday.

