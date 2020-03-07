



In search of a new favorite nail technician spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top nail technician spots around Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you need your nails done.

Now’s your chance to pop in to the latest trending spots, since consumer spending at health and beauty businesses tends to climb in March in the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies build a small business marketing plan. Daily spending per business at Stockton-area health and beauty businesses last year rose by 15% in March over the month before.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Polish Me Pretty Nails & Hair

Photo: polish me pretty nails & hair/Yelp

First on the list is Polish Me Pretty Nails & Hair. Located at 6321 Pacific Ave., the nail technician is the highest-rated nail technician spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp.

2. Stars Nail Salon

Photo: hai v./Yelp

Next up is Weberstown’s Stars nail salon, situated at 4555 N. Pershing Ave. With four stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp, the nail technician spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Lima Beauty Lounge

Photo: lima beauty lounge/Yelp

Downtown’s Lima Beauty Lounge, located at 445 W. Weber Ave., Suite 131 A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the nail technician, waxing and hair stylist spot four stars out of 44 reviews.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.