SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A person with a disability was rescued from a two-alarm house fire in Suisun City early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 300 block of Pintail Drive. Suisun City police say officers were in the area when the fire started and responded immediately.

Flames had engulfed the garage of the home, filling the house with thick smoke.

Officers kicked down the front door, carried one person out and evacuated the rest of the home.

Firefighters then put the flames out.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set. One person, 33-year-old Derek Rasmussen, had been arrested on suspicion of reckless arson.