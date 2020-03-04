STOCKTON (CBS13) – One firefighter was hurt while battling flames at a Stockton home Wednesday morning.

The incident started around 4:30 a.m. on East Marsh Street.

#VIDEO A Stockton family is thankful to be alive. This man's entire family escaped a house fire that started around 4:30 this morning. He says his children ages 3 -16 were also inside asleep when it happened @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/Mb6Ov9WcVQ — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) March 4, 2020

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the attic of the home. A total of four adults and three children were in the home and all got out safely.

The firefighter who was hurt fell off the roof of the home, authorities say. That firefighter is expected to be OK.

Investigators are now trying to figure out how the fire started.