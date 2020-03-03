



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was re-elected Tuesday evening, earning approximately 74% of the vote.

The mayor and other local Democrats gathered in midtown Sacramento at Mange’s to watch election results come in. In addition to his own race, Steinberg also monitored the presidential race.

He endorsed former vice president Joe Biden but says he’s not concerned that the overall race is still close.

“There is nothing wrong with the battle of ideas and in the end, we know the Democrats will come together behind the nominee. I hope it’s Joe Biden, I’m not worried about that, competition is a good thing as long as we stay together,” Steinberg said.

The mayor will have at least one new colleague on the City Council, and a couple of the other council races were still too close to call Tuesday evening.