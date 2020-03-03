



Craving ice cream and frozen yogurt?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ice cream and frozen yogurt hot spots in Stockton, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Looking to visit the latest popular spots? Now’s a good time, since consumer spending at food and beverage shops tends to rise in March in the Stockton area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Daily transactions at Stockton-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 18% in March over the month before.

1. Dream Ice Cream Parlor

Photo: karrie c./Yelp

Topping the list is a location of the Dream Ice Cream Parlor chain. Located at 5052 W Lane, Suite H in Weber Ranch, the spot to score desserts and ice cream is the highest-rated ice cream and frozen yogurt spot in Stockton, boasting 4.5 stars out of 275 reviews on Yelp.

2. Tigers Yogurt

PHOTO: ANGELA P./YELP

Next up is Weberstown’s Tigers Yogurt, situated at 4343 Pacific Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 249 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score frozen yogurt has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Morada Neveria

photo: jeanette t./yelp

Weber Ranch’s Morada Neveria, located at 3008 E. Hammer Lane, Suite 113, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score desserts and ice cream 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews.

