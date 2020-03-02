



COLFAX (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating an alleged racially-motivated attack on a Latino man in Colfax.

The incident happened on Saturday. Placer County sheriff’s detectives said the men pulled their pickup truck in front of a tree trimming crew along Canyon Way. The suspects then approached the foreman and began beating him while calling him names.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the suspects grabbed the victim and held his head against the tree-trimming trailer while the second suspect hit the victim in the back of the head with a pole saw.

A camera on the trailer captured the suspects arriving at the scene and then driving off toward Colfax while one suspect attempts to cover their vehicle’s license plate.

On Sunday, detectives announced two suspects had been arrested. The pair were identified on Monday as 53-year-old Roger A. Lillie and 25-year-old Roger R. Lillie.

Both men have been booked into Auburn Jail and are facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime and conspiracy. Bail has been set for both of them at $80,000 each.