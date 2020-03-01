TURLOCK (CBS13) — A family is without a home and grieving the loss of two pets after a fire erupted at their house on Thursday night, the Turlock Fire Department said.

Fire crews arrived on the scene just before midnight and found the home up in flames on Azusa Court.

Turlock firefighters said they were told the homeowner’s three cats were still inside. Crews located three unresponsive cats but were only able to revive one of the animals. The surviving cat was taken to a local veterinarian for further treatment.

Two people are now without a home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

the fire department said the Red Cross is working to assist the family in their time of need.