SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Police Department is getting creative in efforts to reach new recruits.

The department enlisted the help of Grammy-nominated hip hop artist Filmore Graham, who happens to be one of their own officers.

“We’re currently sitting at 683 officers and currently we have 53 vacancies,” one officer said.

This isn’t the only way the department’s trying to recruit.

It’s also lifting a ban on having visible tattoos and accepting applicants with four years of active military service in lieu of college credits.

The department positions they are recruiting for include: