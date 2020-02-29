DAVIS (CBS13) — A man was found dead inside of a home as firefighters extinguished a fire in Davis on Saturday, authorities said.

The City of Davis Fire Department said in a news release that crews, along with UC Davis Fire, responded to a structure fire just after 9:30 a.m. on the 800 block of North Campus Way.

Crews battling the fire located one deceased unidentified male victim inside. No other injuries were reported.

Swipe left for more photos of the scene.

davis structure fire - davis fire (credit: City of Davis Fire)

davis structure fire 2 - davis fire (credit: City of Davis Fire)

davis structure fire 3 - davis fire (credit: City of Davis Fire)

The fire has been extinguished and the cause is under investigation.