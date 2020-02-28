



— The man who allegedly kidnapped his 10-year-old nephew Thursday is being held in jail and faces a kidnapping charge.

On Thursday evening, authorities say 27-year-old Michael Zeno physically assaulted the Roseville boy’s parents then took the boy against his will, the Roseville Police Department said. The incident set off a public alert.

Around 7 p.m. a driver allegedly spotted the two heading westbound along Interstate 80 near Dixon and called police. A CHP officer located Zeno’s Honda SUV and pulled it over. The boy, Izaivion Powell-Zeno, was located safely by authorities and Zeno was uncle was taken into custody and booked into the Placer County Jail on the charge of kidnapping. His bail has been set at $1 million.