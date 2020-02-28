SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol has just appointed its first female African American deputy commissioner in the agency’s 91-year history.

Amanda Ray, 53, of Oakland, has served with the CHP for what will be 30 years in March.

“I am grateful to continue to serve alongside the amazing women and men who each day are dedicated to providing the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the people of California,” Deputy Commissioner Ray said after the announcement. “I look forward to continue to make the Department one that our employees and the people of this great state can admire and be proud of.”

The now-former assistant commissioner will oversee the day to day operations, the administrative and field operations of the agency, in addition to the offices of legal affairs, internal affairs, equal employment opportunity, risk management, the office of accreditation, and community outreach and media relations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom reappointed Commissioner Warren Stanley last year and applauded the announcement of the new deputy commissioner.

“The CHP is one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in California, if not the nation,” Newsom said. “As we mark Black History Month and Women’s History Month in March, I couldn’t be prouder of Deputy Commissioner Ray’s accomplishments and contributions to making the CHP the best of the best. Californians have every reason to be confident in the leadership of the CHP.”