



DAVIS (CBS13) — As the CDC warns of a widespread coronavirus outbreak in the United States, one local school district is making a plan.

School administrators in Davis sent an email to parents on Wednesday saying all absences due to sickness or quarantine will be excused.

The district says it already has a short term independent study program in place allowing students who may go under quarantine to get their classwork done. They’re also encouraging all sick students to stay home.

Davis Joint Unified School District has put the following protocols in place in case of a possible coronavirus case: