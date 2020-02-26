DAVIS (CBS13) — As the CDC warns of a widespread coronavirus outbreak in the United States, one local school district is making a plan.
School administrators in Davis sent an email to parents on Wednesday saying all absences due to sickness or quarantine will be excused.
READ ALSO: New Coronavirus Case In Sacramento County May Be First From Unknown Origin
The district says it already has a short term independent study program in place allowing students who may go under quarantine to get their classwork done. They’re also encouraging all sick students to stay home.
Davis Joint Unified School District has put the following protocols in place in case of a possible coronavirus case:
- Custodial staff is disinfecting rooms daily already due to flu season and this will also help prevent the spread of infectious disease
- The District already has a well-articulated Short-term Independent Study program which will enable students in the case of quarantine, to have work emailed to them if they need to be out of school.
- All absences related to illness or quarantine are Excused and students will be allowed to make up any missing work.
- All schools should be reminding families to keep sick students home. If a student becomes sick at school with fever, coughing, vomiting, emergency contacts should be called to pick a student up. If the parent/guardian cannot be reached, please call every person on the emergency contact to find someone who will pick up the student. Additional information on when a student should be kept home can be found on the DJUSD “Illness” webpage.
- Students should be encouraged to wash hands frequently.
- Regular updates regarding the Coronavirus and the flu are listed on the Health Services webpage. The webpage has links to the YCHD for additional information