RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A Rancho Cordova man has been sentenced to 250 years to life in prison after being convicted of sexual assault against young children.

Vladimir Sinigur was charged with sexually assaulting three children, ages 4, 6 and 7. The assaults happened in 2016, according to prosecutors.

In 2018, Sinigur told a family member he had been abusing the children, prompting the family member to report the situation to law enforcement. An investigation by Rancho Cordova police uncovered evidence that the children were being abused and Sinigur was arrested.

Sinigur then confessed to sexually assaulting the three children, officers say.

Back in January, Sinigur was convicted by a jury on 18 counts related to lewd acts with a child.

On Tuesday, the district attorney’s office announced that Sinigur had been sentenced by a judge to 250 years to life in prison.