



Police announced the arrest of a woman, identified as Kali Lynn Farrell of Fremont, who allegedly set off a smoke bomb in a Walmart store last year.

The Milpitas Police Department said the incident happened in August and Farrell was arrested in September, but investigators withheld the information from the public to allow the investigation into the placement of the device to continue.

Farrell, 25, faces charges of arson and being in possession of an incendiary device. At the time of the incident, she had an outstanding $10,000 arrest warrant for a narcotics violation, police said.

The on-duty manager of the Walmart store at 301 Ranch Drive called the Milpitas Police Department at roughly 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 to report the smell of smoke inside the store. Milpitas Fire Department personnel subsequently found a suspicious device wrapped in plastic with black electrical tape and an exposed detonation cord.

