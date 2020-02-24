NEWMAN (CBS13) – Police say they are looking for a group of teenage boys believed to be responsible for shooting out car windows in Newman.

The Newman Police Department says, over the past month, about 45 cars have had their windows shot out.

Investigators believe a group of about three teen boys are behind the vandalism. The boys appear to be using a CO2-powered BB gun to break the windows. They have been possibly driving around in a dark-colored, late model Honda Civic or similar car.

The spree has caused nearly $20,000 in damage, Newman police say.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact police.