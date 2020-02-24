SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police say the woman hurt after an incident in Midtown Sacramento was stabbed, not shot as previously thought.

The incident happened just after 5:30 p.m. along the 600 block of 24th Street.

Officers believe some sort of fight happened between the woman and the suspect before she was stabbed. One gunshot was fired during the incident, but it’s unclear who fired.

No one else was found hurt after the incident.

Police say the woman is expected to survive her injury.

No information about the suspect has been released at this point.