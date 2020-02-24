WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of probation after he exposed himself in Davis.

On February 24, 2020 a judge in Woodland sentenced 24-year-old Martin Rios of Davis to three years of formal probation, 30 days in Yolo County Jail, 240 hours of community service, and 10 years of sex offender registration after he was convicted of indecent exposure and lewd conduct in public on January 13.

Charges stem from a June 28, 2018 incident in which Rios, who was sitting in his car at Slide Hill Park in Davis, said “good morning” to a passing female jogger. When she turned around, Rios had the car door open and allegedly had his pants down. He was staring at her intently, grinning, and masturbating, she told police. She then ran away and called the police the next day.

On April 19, 2017, Rios was parked in the parking lot at 500 1st Street in Davis when he allegedly masturbated in front of a female victim who was parked nearby. The victim called Davis police and Rios was arrested while leaving the parking lot, say police. He was placed on probation after entering a plea of no contest.

Rios was also found to be in violation of his probation, which he was on at the time of the incidents.