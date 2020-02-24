



FOLSOM (CBS13) – The first Chicago Fire pizza restaurant will be closing to make way for a new concept restaurant from the same owner.

Founder and owner Eric Schnetz opened the first Chicago Fire restaurant at the Historic Folsom property at 614 Sutter Street 17 years ago. It has since grown into a successful local restaurant chain with locations in Elk Grove, Sacramento and Roseville.

On Monday, Schnetz announced that the Sutter Street location would be closing in the coming weeks.

Rising operating costs – and the fact that another Chicago Fire location was opened at the Folsom Palladio just about four miles away – were cited as the reasons behind the impending closure.

Schnetz says he aims to open a new restaurant at the Sutter Street property.

The new spot will be named after the original 1800s-era use of the Historic Folsom building: J Wild’s Livery and Feed, a smoked BBQ joint.

Exactly when the new restaurant will be opening is unclear at this point.