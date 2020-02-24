



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A sea lion was spotted in the American River near Sacramento – very far from home.

People spotted the sea creature on Sunday afternoon. It was playing around, jumping and slapping its tail on the water.

While uncommon, it’s not completely unheard of to see sea lions and other marine critters venture this far up the river from the coast. Two years ago, a sea lion was spotted in the William Pond area of the American River.

Back in 2012, some fishermen lamented how sea lions were allegedly responsible for stealing fish at Discovery Park.