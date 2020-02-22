WOODLAND (CBS13) — A wanted parolee armed with a stolen gun was arrested Friday night after leading officers on a high-speed chase through Woodland, police said.

The Woodland Police Department has been searching for Joseph Gonzalez, 25, of Woodland, since a neighborhood was put on lockdown on Jan. 29.

Gonzalez was spotted driving Friday night just before 9 and refused to pull over when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, authorities said. Woodland PD said the high-speed chase lasted several miles through the city until Gonzalez got out of his vehicle in the area of Third and Oak streets and tried to get away on foot.

Police said the suspect hid in the backyard of a home on the 500 block of Third Street and was later located and arrested.

Gonzalez was found to be in possession of a stolen gun out of Nevada, police said.

On Jan. 29, police had received information that Gonzalez was inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Muir Street, which led to the neighborhood being blocked off for hours.